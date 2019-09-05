Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence solution for a semiconductor manufacturer. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain detailed insights on the market demographics and competitive scenario in the US semiconductor industry. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client to establish their foothold in the US semiconductor industry and realize a savings of over $4.3 million.

Although the US semiconductor industry is one of the most flourishing sectors, factors such as economic recession, declining labor pool, rising market entrants, and security threats are increasing challenges for semiconductor manufacturing companies. Owing to such industry challenges, semiconductor companies are finding it vital to capitalize on new market opportunities and keep up with market demands. As such, companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

The business challenge: The client is a semiconductor manufacturing company based out of Germany. Before expanding their operations to the United States, they wanted to understand the potential for their services in the US. Furthermore, they wanted to devise a commercialization strategy to promote their products and services in the US. Moreover, by leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, they wanted to understand capital requirements for recruiting skilled labor, understand how their competitors responded to the fast-changing marketplace, and identify operational threats.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market opportunity assessment, our experts helped the client to identify barriers to market entry and understand the needs of customers in the US. Our experts also conducted a market entry strategy engagement, where they reviewed the macro and micro-economic environment and compared competitors' offerings.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to develop a detailed understanding of the market opportunities for their products and services in the US. In addition, they were able to devise a sound market entry and commercialization strategy. Also, within two years of entering the US semiconductor industry, the client was able to enhance their sales rate by 23% and realize a savings of over $4.3 million.

Infiniti's market intelligence analysis helped the client to:

Attract skilled labor in the US and enhance operational efficiency

Devise a robust product commercialization strategy and enhance brand awareness in the US

Infiniti's market intelligence analysis offered predictive insights on:

Evaluating all the major operational and security risks in the US semiconductor industry

Understanding in detail their competitors' business models, financial performance, and strategic plans

