Kaohsiung City Government: Han Guo-yu Invited International Internet Celebrities To Market Kaohsiung

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / In order to promote Kaohsiung, the Kaohsiung City Government held an international internet celebrity publicity press conference at Suzuka Circuit Park on August 29th. Mayor Han Guo-yu attended the event and met with talented internet celebrity Cody Hong from Malaysia. The Karting competition was held at the Kaohsiung International Karting Competition. The scene was accompanied by the mascot "Love". The event was fun and the atmosphere was pleasant.

Han Guo-yu Invited International internet celebrities to Promote Kaohsiung

Han Guo-yu pointed out that the number of international tourists coming to Kaohsiung has been increasing. The performance in the first half of the year was particularly prominent. The number of international tourists was about 1.48 million, up 23% from the same period last year. Therefore, the authority invited five internationally renowned internet celebrities from Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong to Kaohsiung to shoot marketing videos. Through the popular friends on the Internet, they can promote Kaohsiung's advantages in local language and cultural background.

Internet celebrity Cody shares Kaohsiung's special sightseeing spots and travel photography tips. He said that he likes Taiwan very much and has deep feelings for Taiwan. Every time he comes to Taiwan, he must eat several bowls of his favorite Taiwanese food, braised pork rice. This time, he received an invitation to shoot from Kaohsiung. He readily agreed to let all Malaysians know that Kaohsiung is a very romantic city. He also plans to share his adventure to his fans through his own channel.

International Internet Celebrity Press Conference

At the press conference, Cody showed a high degree of tact and on-the-spot response, easily answered the host's questions, and interacted with the mascot "Love". His outspokenness made the event atmosphere warm and happy. Then, Mayor Han Guo-yu and Cody also competed with Karting. As a result, the mayor took the lead and won the championship.

In order to enhance Kaohsiung's international attention, the Information Bureau continued to handle Kaohsiung's international image marketing for the target group of visitors. This year, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and other five groups of well-known internet celebrity were invited to collaborate on filming and taking beautiful photos. They used their five famous themes such as parent-child travel, creative style, love industry, special food and fashion. Bring the tourists in and bring Kaohsiung to the international stage.

The news bureau said that the five groups of international internet celebrity were respectively attending the Malaysian YouTuber-Cody, Japan's cute parent-child YouTuber-Yuwa Momo, South Korea's recently popular designer with the "Oppa" title - Chungjae Kim, Thailand YouTuber-Kaykai Salaider, a highly popular sweetheart with millions of subscriptions, and YouTube's popular YouTuber-Mira, which has a high profile in Hong Kong and Taiwan and currently resides in South Korea, joined the international internet celebrity series.

https://youtu.be/SEZg6WKHg94

