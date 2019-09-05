Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019

05.09.2019 | 17:40
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 5

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 September 2019, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2019;

2. To declare a final dividend of 2.90p per ordinary share;

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. To re-elect Owen Jonathan, a Director of the Company;

5. To re-elect Tom Maier, a Director of the Company;

6. To re-elect Fleur Meijs, a Director of the Company;

7. To re-elect Neil Rogan, a Director of the Company;

8. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor to the Company;

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. To release the Directors from their obligation to convene a General Meeting of the Company in 2020 to propose a special resolution to wind up the Company on a voluntary basis.

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

ResolutionVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1.40,560,22402,500
2.40,560,2242,5000
3.40,464,85042,51655,358
4.32,811,6497,741,7989,277
5.32,729,6947,823,7539,277
6.32,795,2987,749,28618,139
7.32,805,4577,739,12718,139
8.40,517,11043,7871,827
9.40,539,44020,5072,777
10.32,818,4367,769,4397,630

Special resolutions:

11.40,528,72118,20715,796
12.40,514,33734,35714,030
13.40,524,36535,3672,992
14.40,223,725328,24910,750

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 5,501,094 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 69,498,787. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 58% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 September 2019

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173


