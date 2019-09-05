Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 September 2019, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2019;

2. To declare a final dividend of 2.90p per ordinary share;

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. To re-elect Owen Jonathan, a Director of the Company;

5. To re-elect Tom Maier, a Director of the Company;

6. To re-elect Fleur Meijs, a Director of the Company;

7. To re-elect Neil Rogan, a Director of the Company;

8. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor to the Company;

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. To release the Directors from their obligation to convene a General Meeting of the Company in 2020 to propose a special resolution to wind up the Company on a voluntary basis.

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 40,560,224 0 2,500 2. 40,560,224 2,500 0 3. 40,464,850 42,516 55,358 4. 32,811,649 7,741,798 9,277 5. 32,729,694 7,823,753 9,277 6. 32,795,298 7,749,286 18,139 7. 32,805,457 7,739,127 18,139 8. 40,517,110 43,787 1,827 9. 40,539,440 20,507 2,777 10. 32,818,436 7,769,439 7,630

Special resolutions:

11. 40,528,721 18,207 15,796 12. 40,514,337 34,357 14,030 13. 40,524,365 35,367 2,992 14. 40,223,725 328,249 10,750

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 5,501,094 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 69,498,787. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 58% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting.

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 September 2019

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173