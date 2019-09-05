Web Presence: Brainfuse Wins Modern Library Award Platinum Status for Fifth Year in a Row

Modern Library Award Presents Brainfuse Reviews With Platinum Service for Top Product and Serve in Library Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Brainfuse earned Platinum Status in the Modern Library Award for the fifth year in a row in 2019 for their HelpNow program. The Modern Library Awards were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in an unbiased format.

Brainfuse Reviews' HelpNow program offers expert help to learners of all levels and ages. Live tutoring, a writing lab, a library of videos and tests, and a language lab are just a few of the services Brainfuse offers learners. Brainfuse Reviews also boasts a diagnostic test center, a program to create and share flashcards and games, innovative ways to collaborate with others and a program to discover the college majors and careers that match a students' skills and interests.

Live online homework help is one of the most popular options Brainfuse offers, but the features to help users form online study groups, share knowledge and collaborate with others have also been a big success.

Brainfuse tutors are trained and certified by Brainfuse Reviews. An Adult Learning Center is also provided, which provides academic support from adult education specialists in areas like U.S. Citizenship testing, resume and cover letter assistance, and core skills building.

Brainfuse is honored to receive Platinum Status for the fifth year in a row. To apply for a Modern Library Award, services were submitted in fall 2018 and then posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant material. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these services in their facilities were permitted to judge the services, resulting in an unbiased score.

Brainfuse offers online academic support to hundreds of libraries around the United States. These services are designed to meet the needs of library patients and currently serves over 67 million patrons. In fact, half of all public libraries awarded the prestigious Library of the Year Award since 2003 currently subscribe to Brainfuse.

In addition to HelpNow, a comprehensive tutoring suite that achieved Platinum Status, Brainfuse Reviews offers JobNow, LearnNow, and VetNow. These offer career assistance, self-study lessons and support to community veterans, respectively. With this vast variety of products and services available to library patrons, Brainfuse is able to serve almost any learner who is looking to improve educationally or professionally.

To learn more about the Modern Library Awards, visit modernlibraryawards.com. To learn more about the services Brainfuse offers and how they might be able to benefit you, visit them at Brainfuse.com for information.

