CloudOak Announces Strategic Partnership with Wasabi Offering "Hybrid Cloud-as-a-Service" to MSPs

CloudOak "CUBE" Verified with Wasabi for S3 Storage, Archiving and Long Term Retention for Tomorrow's Data Needs
OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / CloudOak is pleased to announce the official technical validation of the CUBE with Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, and their new status as a Wasabi partner. All Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and channel partners servicing small and medium enterprise (SME) businesses, along with the CloudOak CUBE can now easily integrate with Wasabi's affordable and fast hot cloud storage to improve the bottom line for everyone as part of a hybrid cloud-centric environment. The new partnership provides immediate and substantial cost savings along with enhanced performance compared to first-generation cloud services or traditional on-prem solutions. MSPs globally can now provide the most cost-effective backup-as-a-service (BaaS), archive and long-term retention via the CloudOak's new SMB and SME cloud-centric solution.
"We are very pleased to have formed a partnership with an innovator like Wasabi who truly understand the cloud, their position within it and how it aligns perfectly with what CloudOak's vision is for the SME/SMB market," says Jeff Collier, CEO of CloudOak.
"The goal of our cloud-centric approach with our CUBE today and with new solutions moving forward is to spoil the partner with choice. Partners can leverage on-premise only, private cloud, existing public cloud and emerging public cloud providers. In today's ever-changing technology world, choice and monetization of public cloud platforms have to be a top priority for MSP's," says Petrus Human, CTO of CloudOak. "Wasabi has emerged as a platform of choice for many partners. With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, Wasabi has created a hot cloud storage platform offering all the features and functionality of the major providers at a fraction of the cost. It is a very impressive solution and one that I am very happy to partner with moving forward," says Human.
With the Wasabi and CloudOak partnership, IT service partners can integrate their hybrid cloud "as-a-service" business approach with CloudOak's business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) hardware appliance and Wasabi's industry-leading hot storage platform. The result is an SMB focused affordable cloud storage solution. Together, CloudOak and Wasabi allow customers to backup their vital business systems and data quickly and reliably to an industry-changing, affordable and higher-performing cloud storage service for ultimate and cost-effective protection.
About Wasabi
Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike
