April - H1 209 Results

H1 2019 results
Solid growth in the Group's core business
- Sales up 7.0% to €526.5m (up 4.1% like-for-like1)
- Gross margin2 up 5.8% to €234.6m
- Current EBIT up 17.5% to €49.5m
- Net income impacted by the refocusing plan of the group
The APRIL group posted H1 2019 consolidated sales of €526.5m, up 7.0% as reported compared to last year, and current EBIT up 17.5% to €49.5m.
Following this announcement, APRIL Group deputy CEO Emmanuel Maillet made the following comments:
"We recorded good operating performances during the first half of 2019. Brokerage is up in our two business divisions, Health & Personal Protection and Property & Casualty, and specifically on our key markets, which contributed to the growth in our main financial indicators.
We have also begun the Group's transformation towards a more open, multi-brand model: our loan insurance offer currently includes APRIL products and products from brands representative of the market, such as AXA, and more recently Generali. This enhanced range will be available on our Marketplace, which is set to be launched soon, enabling us to guarantee our partner brokers access to the best offer in order to meet the needs of each of their clients.
Finally, we have continued to refocus the Group's business, specifically selling non-strategic activities such as local health insurance in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Property & Casualty insurance in Colombia. "
GROUP
|Group (IFRS - €m)
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Change
|Consolidated sales
|526.5
|492.1
|+7.0%
PF: +4.1%
|Brokerage commissions and fees
|289.9
|261.0
|+11.1%
PF: +5.5%
|Insurance premiums
|236.6
|231.0
|+2.4%
PF: +2.3%
|Gross margin
|234.6
|221.6
|+5.8%
|Net financial income
|9.0
|5.5
|+62.4%
|Current EBIT
|49.5
|42.2
|+17.5%
|EBIT
|37.2
|42.3
|-12.2%
|Net income (Group share)
|14.0
|27.5
|-49.0%
The Board of Directors met on 5 September 2019 to approve APRIL's company and consolidated half-year financial statements. The financial statements were the subject of a limited review by the statutory auditors, and the financial report is available on the Group's website.
APRIL posted consolidated sales of €526.5m for the first half of 2019, up 7.0% as reported from the same period last year.
|2018 to 2019 sales progression - €m
|Consolidated sales at 30/06/2018
|492.1
|Impact of exchange rate fluctuations
|+0.1
|Acquisitions
|+15.5
|Disposals
|-1.7
|Like-for-like sales at 30/06/2018
|505.9
|Growth in brokerage commissions and fees
|+15.2
|Growth in insurance premiums
|+5.4
|Consolidated sales at 30/06/2019
|526.5
H1 2018 like-for-like sales amounted to €505.9m. They offset non-material impacts of exchange rate fluctuations during the period, (+€0.1m) and include net changes in consolidation scope amounting to +€13.7m. In particular, these correspond to the integration of Benecaid in April 2018 and La Centrale de Financement in September 2018, which contributed to the Health & Personal Protection division, as well as the sale of businesses in the second half of 2018 in Lithuania, Turkey, Serbia and Romania, which contributed to the Property & Casualty division.
Accordingly, at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates, insurance premiums in the first half of 2019 increased 2.3% to €236.6m. Brokerage commissions increased 5.5% to €289.9m, driven by the growth of APRIL's two business divisions (Property & Casualty up 7.4% and Health & Personal Protection up 4.3%).
The gross margin also followed this trend, which was up 5.8% to €234.6m. This growth results from the 8.5% increase in brokerage activities, up to €208.2m, and an 11.2% decline in risk carrying, down to €26.3m.
First half net financial income amounted to €9.0m, up €4.5m, €2.0m of which was generated by capital gains on the sale of financial assets, and €2.1m from the fair value adjustment of assets, in accordance with IFRS 9.
Current EBIT amounted to €49.5m, up €17.5% compared to first half 2018. Excluding the impact of the fair value adjustment of assets under IFRS 9, which represented €3.8m, growth was mainly driven by the strong momentum of Health & Personal Protection.
Disposals and restructuring carried out by the Group in the first half gave rise to expenses accounting for most of the €12.3m in non-current items recorded during the period. EBIT thus amounted to €37.2m, down €12.2%.
After application of an estimated €21.7m tax charge and an additional €5m allowance for tax contingencies, net income (Group share) came to €14.0m, down from €27.5m in H1 2018.
HEALTH & PERSONAL PROTECTION
|Health & Personal Protection (IFRS - €m)
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Change
|Consolidated sales
|332.0
|302.3
|+9.8%
PF: +4.5%
|Brokerage commissions and fees
|191.7
|168.3
|+13.9%
PF: +4.3%
|Insurance premiums
|140.4
|134.0
|+4.7%
PF: +4.7%
|Gross margin
|152.0
|137.7
|+10.4%
|Net financial income
|6.4
|5.4
|+19.8%
|Current EBIT
|48.0
|43.5
|+10.3%
The Health & Personal Protection division reported a 9.8% increase in sales comprising a 13.9% increase in brokerage commissions as reported (up 4.3% like-for-like) and a 4.7% increase in premiums as reported and like-for-like.
The increase in insurance premiums was driven by growth in the individual Health & Personal Protection insurance portfolios.
Strong growth in brokerage commissions was primarily due to loan insurance activities, which benefited from the integration of La Centrale de Financement. IPMI and individual Health & Personal Protection business was up.
The increase in the gross margin (up 10.4% to €152.0m) was driven by the integration of La Centrale de Financement, the growth of international health insurance business lines, as well as the development of health and personal protection for private individuals and professionals.
The division's current EBIT amounted to €48.0m, up 10.3% compared to the first half of 2018. In particular, it benefited from the increase in the gross margin over the period and cost optimisation measures.
PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|Property & Casualty (IFRS - €m)
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Change
|Consolidated sales
|195.2
|191.0
|+2.2%
PF: +3.1%
|Brokerage commissions and fees
|98.6
|93.6
|+5.4%
PF: +7.4%
|Insurance premiums
|96.6
|97.4
|-0.8%
PF: -1.0%
|Gross margin
|82.6
|83.9
|-1.6%
|Net financial income
|1.6
|0.9
|+82.2%
|Current EBIT
|5.7
|5.7
|+0.5%
The Property & Casualty division reported an 2.2% increase in sales comprising a 5.4% increase in brokerage commissions as reported and up 7.4% like-for-like, and a slight 0.8% decline in premiums as reported and 1.0% like-for-like.
Brokerage commissions posted strong results in wholesale brokerage, particularly in car, two-wheeled, and sailing insurance. However, growth was hampered by declining portfolios in certain niches areas in Canada.
The decrease in the gross margin (down 1.6% to €82.6m) can primarily be explained by an increase in wholesale brokerage in France and travel insurance, counterbalanced by a decrease in the gross margin of insurance activities, in line with the Group's decision to refocus its efforts on brokerage.
Current EBIT in Property & Casualty was stable compared to the previous year, amounting to €5.7m.
FINANCIAL POSITION
|Group (IFRS - €m)
|30/06/2019
|31/12/2018
|Change
|Shareholders' equity (Group share)
|630.2
|617.7
|+2.0%
|Provisions for contingencies and charges
|40.4
|37.8
|+6.9%
|Financial debt (excluding IFRS 16)
|43.3
|51.9
|-16.5%
|% of shareholders' equity
|6.9%
|8.4%
|-1.5pp
|Adjusted net cash
|214.6
|184.7
|16.2%
At 30 June 2019, APRIL continued to show a healthy financial structure:
- Consolidated shareholders' equity (Group share) of €630.2m, up €12.5m compared to 2018, with provisions for contingencies and charges3 up €2.6m to €40.4m.
- Financial debt of €43.3m, i.e. 6.9% of shareholders' equity (Group share), comprising a loan taken out in 2017 under favourable market conditions and commitments made as part of the Group's acquisition policy (earnouts and commitments to buy out minority interests).
CHALLENGES AND OUTLOOK
For the first half of 2019, current EBIT benefited from the impact of IFRS 9. Excluding this effect, current EBIT growth would have amounted to 8.1%.
In light of these factors, the group has adjusted its current EBIT growth target, which is now expected to reach
6-10% compared to 2018 before any potential impact of the refocusing plan.
About the APRIL Group
Founded in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance services group operating in 28 countries, whose primary goal is to offer its clients a simpler and more accessible insurance experience. Its 3,900 staff members design, distribute and manage specialised insurance solutions (Health & Personal Protection, Property & Casualty, Mobility and Legal Protection) and assistance services for its partners and customers, including private individuals, professionals and businesses. Listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), the group posted sales of €997.2m in 2018.
APPENDIX 1: SALES ANALYSIS
Sales by division
|IFRS - €m
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Change
|H1 2018 LFL
|Change LFL
|Health & Personal Protection
|332.0
|302.3
|+9.8%
|317.7
|+4.5%
|Commissions and fees
|191.7
|168.3
|+13.9%
|183.7
|+4.3%
|Insurance premiums
|140.4
|134.0
|+4.7%
|134.0
|+4.7%
|P&C
|195.2
|191.0
|+2.2%
|189.4
|+3.1%
|Commissions and fees
|98.6
|93.6
|+5.4%
|91.8
|+7.4%
|Insurance premiums
|96.6
|97.4
|-0.8%
|97.6
|-1.0%
|Inter-division eliminations
|-0.8
|-1.2
|+38.6%
|-1.2
|+38.3%
|Consolidated sales
|526.5
|492.1
|+7.0%
|505.9
|+4.1%
Quarterly sales
|IFRS - €m
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2018 LFL
|Change LFL
|Q1
|259.2
|240.6
|+7.7%
|247.6
|+4.7%
|Q2
|267.4
|251.4
|+6.3%
|258.3
|+3.5%
|Q3
|-
|256.8
|-
|-
|-
|Q4
|-
|248.4
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|997.2
|-
|-
|-
APPENDIX 2: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|(IFRS - €m)
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Sales
|526.5
|492.1
|Net financial income (excluding financing cost)
|9.0
|5.5
|Total income from ordinary activities
|535.5
|497.6
|Insurance underwriting expenses
|(218.8)
|(198.5)
|Income or expenses net of ceded reinsurance
|1.3
|(9.3)
|Other purchases and external expenses
|(132.9)
|(124.9)
|Taxes, duties and similar payments
|(14.8)
|(13.0)
|Staff costs
|(105.1)
|(100.0)
|Depreciation allowance
|(17.0)
|(9.4)
|Provisions (net of reversals)
|1.9
|(0.8)
|Other current operating income and expenses
|(0.5)
|0.5
|Current EBIT
|49.5
|42.2
|Other non-current income and expenses
|(12.3)
|0.2
|EBIT
|37.2
|42.3
|Financing cost
|(0.6)
|(0.0)
|Share of companies integrated on an equity basis
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|Income tax
|(21.7)
|(14.1)
|Net income from continuing operations
|14.8
|28.1
|Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
|(0.0)
|(0.0)
|Consolidated net income
|14.8
|28.1
|Share of minority interests
|0.7
|0.6
|Net income (Group share)
|14.0
|27.5
|Earnings per share (in €)
|0.34
|0.68
APPENDIX 3: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(IFRS - €m)
|30 June 2019
|31 December 2018
|Intangible assets
|343.2
|347.1
|of which goodwill
|264.6
|269.5
|Right of use assets
|62.3
|-
|Tangible assets
|13.0
|13.6
|Financial investments
|573.2
|608.4
|Reinsurers' share of underwriting provisions
|229.6
|214.5
|Other
|24.5
|27.7
|Total non-current assets
|1,245.8
|1,211.4
|Receivables from insurance and accepted reinsurance operations
|142.2
|126.8
|Receivables from ceded reinsurance operations
|38.9
|33.6
|Trade receivables
|675.1
|265.9
|Cash and cash equivalents
|176.9
|136.2
|Other
|92.6
|37.0
|Total current assets
|1,125.8
|599.4
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,371.6
|1,810.8
|Shareholders' equity (Group share)
|630.2
|617.7
|Minority interests
|(0.4)
|(0.6)
|Total shareholders' equity
|629.8
|617.1
|Underwriting provisions for insurance policies
|663.4
|503.7
|Provisions for contingencies and charges
|40.4
|37.8
|Deferred tax liabilities
|3.5
|4.1
|Financial debt
|43.3
|51.9
|Lease liabilities
|62.5
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|813.1
|597.4
|Current bank loans and overdrafts
|19.4
|16.3
|Payables from insurance and accepted reinsurance operations
|82.8
|51.5
|Payables from ceded reinsurance operations
|73.1
|61.8
|Operating liabilities
|522.0
|344.1
|Other
|231.4
|122.5
|Total current liabilities
|928.6
|596.2
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|2,371.6
|1,810.8
APPENDIX 4: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|(IFRS - €m)
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Net income (Group share)
|14.0
|27.5
|Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
|0.0
|(0.0)
|Minority interest in consolidated companies' net income
|0.7
|0.6
|Net income from continuing operations
|14.8
|28.1
|Cash flow
|64.7
|57.6
|Change in operating working capital
|(32.6)
|(23.1)
|Operating cash flow from discontinued operations
|(0.0)
|(0.0)
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|32.1
|34.4
|Net investment in tangible and intangible assets
|(10.6)
|(11.0)
|Net investment in financial assets
|40.54
|(21.1)
|Net cash flow from acquisition/disposal of consolidated companies
|(10.4)
|(23.2)
|Investment in equity-accounted companies
|-
|(1.0)
|Investment cash flow from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|19.5
|(56.4)
|Capital increase linked to exercise of stock options
|-
|-
|Capital increase linked to minority interests in consolidated companies
|-
|-
|Purchase and sale of own shares
|0.0
|(0.0)
|Dividends paid out
|(7.8)
|(11.7)
|Net change in borrowings
|(7.3)
|(1.9)
|Financing cash flow from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|(15.1)
|(13.6)
|Impact of foreign exchange rate changes
|1.0
|(0.2)
|Change in net cash and cash equivalents
|37.6
|(35.7)
APPENDIX 5: GROSS MARGIN BRIDGE
|(IFRS - €m)
|30 June 2019
|30 June 2018
|Sales
|526.5
|492.1
|Financial income of insurance companies
|7.0
|5.6
|Brokerage commissions paid to intermediaries
|(81.4)
|(68.3)
|Insurance underwriting expenses
|(218.8)
|(198.5)
|Income or expenses net of ceded reinsurance
|1.3
|(9.3)
|Other
|(0.0)
|0.1
|Gross margin
|234.6
|221.6
|Of which brokerage
|208.2
|192.0
|Of which risk-carrying
|26.3
|29.6
APPENDIX 6: ADJUSTED NET CASH BRIDGE
|(IFRS - €m)
|30 June 2019
|1 January 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|176.9
|136.2
|Current bank loans and overdrafts
|(19.4)
|(16.3)
|Net cash
|157.5
|119.9
|Term deposits
|57.1
|64.8
|Adjusted net cash
|214.6
|184.7
1 Proforma or like-for-like (LFL): sales at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. This figure is adjusted for acquisitions, disposals and changes in consolidation method, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, calculated on the basis of the prior year financial statements converted using the exchange rate for the current year.
2 Gross margin allows a comparison between the various brokerage business models and the insurance businesses and shows the contribution of each business to Group value-added:
- With regard to brokerage, gross margin is the difference between (i) commissions recognised under sales and (ii) commissions paid to intermediaries recognised under purchases and external expenses.
- With regard to risk carrying operations, gross margin is the sum of the underwriting result and the financial result.
3 The company received a tax reassessment proposal from the authorities on the Group's reinsurance operations. As stated in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, a €20.0m provision has been recognised in the financial statements for the period ending 30 June 2019.
4 Mostly due to the disposal of term deposits
