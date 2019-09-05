April - H1 209 Results

APRIL

H1 2019 results

Solid growth in the Group's core business

Sales up 7.0% to €526.5m (up 4.1% like-for-like 1 )

) Gross margin 2 up 5.8% to €234.6m

up 5.8% to €234.6m Current EBIT up 17.5% to €49.5m

Net income impacted by the refocusing plan of the group

The APRIL group posted H1 2019 consolidated sales of €526.5m, up 7.0% as reported compared to last year, and current EBIT up 17.5% to €49.5m.

Following this announcement, APRIL Group deputy CEO Emmanuel Maillet made the following comments:

"We recorded good operating performances during the first half of 2019. Brokerage is up in our two business divisions, Health & Personal Protection and Property & Casualty, and specifically on our key markets, which contributed to the growth in our main financial indicators.

We have also begun the Group's transformation towards a more open, multi-brand model: our loan insurance offer currently includes APRIL products and products from brands representative of the market, such as AXA, and more recently Generali. This enhanced range will be available on our Marketplace, which is set to be launched soon, enabling us to guarantee our partner brokers access to the best offer in order to meet the needs of each of their clients.

Finally, we have continued to refocus the Group's business, specifically selling non-strategic activities such as local health insurance in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Property & Casualty insurance in Colombia. "





GROUP

Group (IFRS - €m) H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Consolidated sales 526.5 492.1 +7.0%

PF: +4.1% Brokerage commissions and fees 289.9 261.0 +11.1%

PF: +5.5% Insurance premiums 236.6 231.0 +2.4%

PF: +2.3% Gross margin 234.6 221.6 +5.8% Net financial income 9.0 5.5 +62.4% Current EBIT 49.5 42.2 +17.5% EBIT 37.2 42.3 -12.2% Net income (Group share) 14.0 27.5 -49.0%

The Board of Directors met on 5 September 2019 to approve APRIL's company and consolidated half-year financial statements. The financial statements were the subject of a limited review by the statutory auditors, and the financial report is available on the Group's website.

APRIL posted consolidated sales of €526.5m for the first half of 2019, up 7.0% as reported from the same period last year.

2018 to 2019 sales progression - €m Consolidated sales at 30/06/2018 492.1 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations +0.1 Acquisitions +15.5 Disposals -1.7 Like-for-like sales at 30/06/2018 505.9 Growth in brokerage commissions and fees +15.2 Growth in insurance premiums +5.4 Consolidated sales at 30/06/2019 526.5

H1 2018 like-for-like sales amounted to €505.9m. They offset non-material impacts of exchange rate fluctuations during the period, (+€0.1m) and include net changes in consolidation scope amounting to +€13.7m. In particular, these correspond to the integration of Benecaid in April 2018 and La Centrale de Financement in September 2018, which contributed to the Health & Personal Protection division, as well as the sale of businesses in the second half of 2018 in Lithuania, Turkey, Serbia and Romania, which contributed to the Property & Casualty division.

Accordingly, at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates, insurance premiums in the first half of 2019 increased 2.3% to €236.6m. Brokerage commissions increased 5.5% to €289.9m, driven by the growth of APRIL's two business divisions (Property & Casualty up 7.4% and Health & Personal Protection up 4.3%).

The gross margin also followed this trend, which was up 5.8% to €234.6m. This growth results from the 8.5% increase in brokerage activities, up to €208.2m, and an 11.2% decline in risk carrying, down to €26.3m.

First half net financial income amounted to €9.0m, up €4.5m, €2.0m of which was generated by capital gains on the sale of financial assets, and €2.1m from the fair value adjustment of assets, in accordance with IFRS 9.

Current EBIT amounted to €49.5m, up €17.5% compared to first half 2018. Excluding the impact of the fair value adjustment of assets under IFRS 9, which represented €3.8m, growth was mainly driven by the strong momentum of Health & Personal Protection.

Disposals and restructuring carried out by the Group in the first half gave rise to expenses accounting for most of the €12.3m in non-current items recorded during the period. EBIT thus amounted to €37.2m, down €12.2%.

After application of an estimated €21.7m tax charge and an additional €5m allowance for tax contingencies, net income (Group share) came to €14.0m, down from €27.5m in H1 2018.





HEALTH & PERSONAL PROTECTION

Health & Personal Protection (IFRS - €m) H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Consolidated sales 332.0 302.3 +9.8%

PF: +4.5% Brokerage commissions and fees 191.7 168.3 +13.9%

PF: +4.3% Insurance premiums 140.4 134.0 +4.7%

PF: +4.7% Gross margin 152.0 137.7 +10.4% Net financial income 6.4 5.4 +19.8% Current EBIT 48.0 43.5 +10.3%

The Health & Personal Protection division reported a 9.8% increase in sales comprising a 13.9% increase in brokerage commissions as reported (up 4.3% like-for-like) and a 4.7% increase in premiums as reported and like-for-like.

The increase in insurance premiums was driven by growth in the individual Health & Personal Protection insurance portfolios.

Strong growth in brokerage commissions was primarily due to loan insurance activities, which benefited from the integration of La Centrale de Financement. IPMI and individual Health & Personal Protection business was up.

The increase in the gross margin (up 10.4% to €152.0m) was driven by the integration of La Centrale de Financement, the growth of international health insurance business lines, as well as the development of health and personal protection for private individuals and professionals.

The division's current EBIT amounted to €48.0m, up 10.3% compared to the first half of 2018. In particular, it benefited from the increase in the gross margin over the period and cost optimisation measures.





PROPERTY & CASUALTY

Property & Casualty (IFRS - €m) H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Consolidated sales 195.2 191.0 +2.2%

PF: +3.1% Brokerage commissions and fees 98.6 93.6 +5.4%

PF: +7.4% Insurance premiums 96.6 97.4 -0.8%

PF: -1.0% Gross margin 82.6 83.9 -1.6% Net financial income 1.6 0.9 +82.2% Current EBIT 5.7 5.7 +0.5%

The Property & Casualty division reported an 2.2% increase in sales comprising a 5.4% increase in brokerage commissions as reported and up 7.4% like-for-like, and a slight 0.8% decline in premiums as reported and 1.0% like-for-like.

Brokerage commissions posted strong results in wholesale brokerage, particularly in car, two-wheeled, and sailing insurance. However, growth was hampered by declining portfolios in certain niches areas in Canada.

The decrease in the gross margin (down 1.6% to €82.6m) can primarily be explained by an increase in wholesale brokerage in France and travel insurance, counterbalanced by a decrease in the gross margin of insurance activities, in line with the Group's decision to refocus its efforts on brokerage.

Current EBIT in Property & Casualty was stable compared to the previous year, amounting to €5.7m.





FINANCIAL POSITION

Group (IFRS - €m) 30/06/2019 31/12/2018 Change Shareholders' equity (Group share) 630.2 617.7 +2.0% Provisions for contingencies and charges 40.4 37.8 +6.9% Financial debt (excluding IFRS 16) 43.3 51.9 -16.5% % of shareholders' equity 6.9% 8.4% -1.5pp Adjusted net cash

214.6 184.7 16.2%

At 30 June 2019, APRIL continued to show a healthy financial structure:

Consolidated shareholders' equity (Group share) of €630.2m, up €12.5m compared to 2018, with provisions for contingencies and charges 3 up €2.6m to €40.4m.

(Group share) of €630.2m, up €12.5m compared to 2018, with provisions for contingencies and charges up €2.6m to €40.4m. Financial debt of €43.3m, i.e. 6.9% of shareholders' equity (Group share), comprising a loan taken out in 2017 under favourable market conditions and commitments made as part of the Group's acquisition policy (earnouts and commitments to buy out minority interests).

CHALLENGES AND OUTLOOK

For the first half of 2019, current EBIT benefited from the impact of IFRS 9. Excluding this effect, current EBIT growth would have amounted to 8.1%.

In light of these factors, the group has adjusted its current EBIT growth target, which is now expected to reach

6-10% compared to 2018 before any potential impact of the refocusing plan.

APPENDICES

Sales analysis

Summary consolidated income statement

Summary consolidated balance sheet

Summary consolidated cash flow statement

Gross margin bridge

Adjusted net cash bridge

APPENDIX 1: SALES ANALYSIS

Sales by division

IFRS - €m H1 2019 H1 2018 Change H1 2018 LFL Change LFL Health & Personal Protection 332.0 302.3 +9.8% 317.7 +4.5% Commissions and fees 191.7 168.3 +13.9% 183.7 +4.3% Insurance premiums 140.4 134.0 +4.7% 134.0 +4.7% P&C 195.2 191.0 +2.2% 189.4 +3.1% Commissions and fees 98.6 93.6 +5.4% 91.8 +7.4% Insurance premiums 96.6 97.4 -0.8% 97.6 -1.0% Inter-division eliminations -0.8 -1.2 +38.6% -1.2 +38.3% Consolidated sales 526.5 492.1 +7.0% 505.9 +4.1%

Quarterly sales

IFRS - €m 2019 2018 Change 2018 LFL Change LFL Q1 259.2 240.6 +7.7% 247.6 +4.7% Q2 267.4 251.4 +6.3% 258.3 +3.5% Q3 - 256.8 - - - Q4 - 248.4 - - - Total - 997.2 - - -





APPENDIX 2: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(IFRS - €m) H1 2019 H1 2018 Sales 526.5 492.1 Net financial income (excluding financing cost) 9.0 5.5 Total income from ordinary activities 535.5 497.6 Insurance underwriting expenses (218.8) (198.5) Income or expenses net of ceded reinsurance 1.3 (9.3) Other purchases and external expenses (132.9) (124.9) Taxes, duties and similar payments (14.8) (13.0) Staff costs (105.1) (100.0) Depreciation allowance (17.0) (9.4) Provisions (net of reversals) 1.9 (0.8) Other current operating income and expenses (0.5) 0.5 Current EBIT 49.5 42.2 Other non-current income and expenses (12.3) 0.2 EBIT 37.2 42.3 Financing cost (0.6) (0.0) Share of companies integrated on an equity basis (0.1) (0.1) Income tax (21.7) (14.1) Net income from continuing operations 14.8 28.1 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations (0.0) (0.0) Consolidated net income 14.8 28.1 Share of minority interests 0.7 0.6 Net income (Group share) 14.0 27.5 Earnings per share (in €) 0.34 0.68





APPENDIX 3: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(IFRS - €m) 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Intangible assets 343.2 347.1 of which goodwill 264.6 269.5 Right of use assets 62.3 - Tangible assets 13.0 13.6 Financial investments 573.2 608.4 Reinsurers' share of underwriting provisions 229.6 214.5 Other 24.5 27.7 Total non-current assets 1,245.8 1,211.4 Receivables from insurance and accepted reinsurance operations 142.2 126.8 Receivables from ceded reinsurance operations 38.9 33.6 Trade receivables 675.1 265.9 Cash and cash equivalents 176.9 136.2 Other 92.6 37.0 Total current assets 1,125.8 599.4 TOTAL ASSETS 2,371.6 1,810.8 Shareholders' equity (Group share) 630.2 617.7 Minority interests (0.4) (0.6) Total shareholders' equity 629.8 617.1 Underwriting provisions for insurance policies 663.4 503.7 Provisions for contingencies and charges 40.4 37.8 Deferred tax liabilities 3.5 4.1 Financial debt 43.3 51.9 Lease liabilities 62.5 - Total non-current liabilities 813.1 597.4 Current bank loans and overdrafts 19.4 16.3 Payables from insurance and accepted reinsurance operations 82.8 51.5 Payables from ceded reinsurance operations 73.1 61.8 Operating liabilities 522.0 344.1 Other 231.4 122.5 Total current liabilities 928.6 596.2 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,371.6 1,810.8

APPENDIX 4: SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(IFRS - €m) H1 2019 H1 2018 Net income (Group share) 14.0 27.5 Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations 0.0 (0.0) Minority interest in consolidated companies' net income 0.7 0.6 Net income from continuing operations 14.8 28.1 Cash flow 64.7 57.6 Change in operating working capital (32.6) (23.1) Operating cash flow from discontinued operations (0.0) (0.0) Net cash flow from operating activities 32.1 34.4 Net investment in tangible and intangible assets (10.6) (11.0) Net investment in financial assets 40.54

(21.1) Net cash flow from acquisition/disposal of consolidated companies (10.4) (23.2) Investment in equity-accounted companies - (1.0) Investment cash flow from discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from investing activities 19.5 (56.4) Capital increase linked to exercise of stock options - - Capital increase linked to minority interests in consolidated companies - - Purchase and sale of own shares 0.0 (0.0) Dividends paid out (7.8) (11.7) Net change in borrowings (7.3) (1.9) Financing cash flow from discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from financing activities (15.1) (13.6) Impact of foreign exchange rate changes 1.0 (0.2) Change in net cash and cash equivalents 37.6 (35.7)





APPENDIX 5: GROSS MARGIN BRIDGE

(IFRS - €m) 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Sales 526.5 492.1 Financial income of insurance companies 7.0 5.6 Brokerage commissions paid to intermediaries (81.4) (68.3) Insurance underwriting expenses (218.8) (198.5) Income or expenses net of ceded reinsurance 1.3 (9.3) Other (0.0) 0.1 Gross margin 234.6 221.6 Of which brokerage 208.2 192.0 Of which risk-carrying 26.3 29.6

APPENDIX 6: ADJUSTED NET CASH BRIDGE

(IFRS - €m) 30 June 2019 1 January 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 176.9 136.2 Current bank loans and overdrafts (19.4) (16.3) Net cash 157.5 119.9 Term deposits 57.1 64.8 Adjusted net cash 214.6 184.7











1 Proforma or like-for-like (LFL): sales at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. This figure is adjusted for acquisitions, disposals and changes in consolidation method, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, calculated on the basis of the prior year financial statements converted using the exchange rate for the current year.

2 Gross margin allows a comparison between the various brokerage business models and the insurance businesses and shows the contribution of each business to Group value-added:

- With regard to brokerage, gross margin is the difference between (i) commissions recognised under sales and (ii) commissions paid to intermediaries recognised under purchases and external expenses.

- With regard to risk carrying operations, gross margin is the sum of the underwriting result and the financial result.

3 The company received a tax reassessment proposal from the authorities on the Group's reinsurance operations. As stated in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, a €20.0m provision has been recognised in the financial statements for the period ending 30 June 2019.

4 Mostly due to the disposal of term deposits





