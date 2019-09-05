Regulatory News:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED APPROXIMATELY €700 MILLION OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANEs)

AND CONCURRENTLY REPURCHASED ITS OUTSTANDING OCEANES DUE 15 MARCH 2021 VIA REVERSE BOOKBUILDING

Results of the Offering

Veolia Environnement (the "Company") (ISIN: FR0000124141 VIE) has successfully placed today bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares ("OCEANEs") due January 1, 2025 (the "Bonds") for a total amount of approximately €700 million by way of a placement to qualified investors only without shareholders' preferential subscription rights (the "Offering

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the refinancing of the outstanding OCEANEs due March 15, 2021 (ISIN: FR0013134681, the "2021 OCEANEs") under the terms described below. The remainder of the net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Bonds will not bear interest and will be issued at 103.25% of their principal amount, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of -0.60%.

The nominal unit value of the Bonds has been set at €30.41 corresponding to a premium of 35% above the Company's reference share price on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris

The Bonds will be issued on September 12, 2019, being the expected settlement and delivery date of the Bonds (the "Issue Date

Dilution

For illustrative purposes and assuming (i) an issuance of OCEANEs for a maximum nominal amount of €700 million and a par value of €30.41 per OCEANE and (ii) a repurchase of all the outstanding 2021 OCEANEs, the dilution would be reduced from 4.13% of the share capital of the Company prior to the transaction to 4.07% of the share capital of the Company after completion of the transaction, should the Company decide to deliver new shares only.

Redemption

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on January 1, 2025 (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day) (the "Maturity Date

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company, subject to certain conditions, and at the option of bondholders in case of Change of Control (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed prior to maturity at par, at the Company's option from January 1, 2023 until the Maturity Date (excluded), if the arithmetic average, calculated in respect of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from among the 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the products of the Company's volume weighted average price on Euronext Paris on each such trading day and the applicable conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds.

Conversion/Exchange Right

Bondholders will be granted a conversion/exchange right of the Bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company, which they may exercise at any time from the 41st calendar day following the Issue Date and until the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the Maturity Date or the relevant early redemption date.

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at one share per Bond subject to any potential subsequent adjustments (as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). Upon exercise of their conversion/exchange right, bondholders will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing Company's shares carrying in all cases all rights attached to existing shares as from the date of delivery.

Lock-up

In the context of the Offering, the Company agreed to a lock-up undertaking for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms and conditions of the Bonds and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions or to a waiver from the financial institutions.

Legal framework

Application will be made for the listing of the Bonds on Euronext AccessTM (the open market of Euronext Paris), to occur within 90 calendar days from the Issue Date.

The Bonds have been issued as per the fifteenth and seventeenth resolutions approved by the shareholders' ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held on 19 April 2018 and have been offered only by way of placement in France and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan) to qualified investors only, in accordance with Article L.411-2-II of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier

Available information

The Offering is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority ("Autorité des marchés financiers") (the "AMF"). Detailed information on Veolia Environnement, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company's reference document (document de référence) filed with the AMF on 13 March 2019 under number D.19-0140 and the Company's universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel) filed with the AMF on 2 August 2019 under n°D.19-0734 which are available together with H1 2019 results, the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, on Veolia Environnement's website (www.finance.veolia.com

Concurrent repurchase of outstanding 2021 OCEANEs

Concurrently with the Offering, the Company has collected today and outside the United States of America through a reverse bookbuilding process conducted by the financial institutions, irrevocable orders from certain holders of the 2021 OCEANEs willing to sell their 2021 OCEANEs (the "Repurchase

Transaction Condition

As at the close of the reverse bookbuilding process, the Company has acknowledged the satisfaction of the transaction condition mentioned in the launch press release and decided to accept the repurchase of 21,673,656 2021 OCEANEs in an aggregate principal amount of €649,992,943.44 representing approximately 93% of the aggregate number of the 2021 OCEANEs initially issued.

Repurchase Price

The repurchase price per 2021 OCEANE was set at €30.31.

The settlement of the Repurchase is expected to take place on September 13, 2019, subject to the settlement of the Offering. The 2021 OCEANEs accepted in the Repurchase will be cancelled thereafter in accordance with their terms and conditions.

The 2021 OCEANEs have been exercised and/or purchased (and corresponding cancellations and/or redemptions effected) in respect of 80% or more in principal amount of the Bonds originally issued. Consequently, the Company will therefore redeem, in accordance with Condition 9.3(b) of the terms and conditions of the 2021 OCEANEs, the outstanding 2021 OCEANEs remaining, in whole but not in part at their par value.

This press release does not constitute of form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities and the Offering is not an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in any jurisdiction, including France.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.finance.veolia.com

