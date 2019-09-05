Help your organization operate efficiently using Bill Sugg's 4 Tips.

ORD, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / The healthcare industry is ever-evolving. New legislation and policy changes affect the way leaders choose their management strategy. To operate a healthcare business efficiently, leaders must recognize changes and make the proper adjustments.

Bill Sugg, a healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, offers his expert healthcare management tips.

1. Build Relationships

Leaders should make it a priority to build relationships with clients, employees, and other healthcare organizations. People will trust a leader that is genuine and dedicated to improving the lives of others. As strong relationships are formed, the organization can build both its reputation and clientele.

2. Listen to Understand

Bill Sugg believes the most important tip is listening to understand the perspective of others. When talking to patients, employees, or influential community members, recognize the fact that you don't entirely know what it's like to be in their position. They can provide insight on procedures that could be improved or updated. In addition, Bill Sugg notes that it allows leaders to make better decisions, exercise empathy, and build trust.

3. Focus on the Future

When focusing great effort on fixing just one problem, even more issues can arise. Bill Sugg recommends leaders to instead focus on what they want the future of the company to look like. Invest time in creating new processes that will work for where the organization is headed. It helps leaders keep a positive mindset while exercising critical thinking skills.

4. Revamp Management Strategies

There are very few new healthcare management strategies being used in the industry. Revisit strategies that were poorly implemented in the past and investigate the reasons they failed. Bill Sugg believes that sometimes, a simple trial and error method works best for finding the right strategies for your healthcare organization.

About Bill Sugg

William T. Sugg, also known as Bill Sugg, of Valley County Health Systems, has worked through almost every major crisis possible in a hospital setting, including deadly tornadoes, floods, fires, and scandals.

Under Bill Sugg's leadership, his organization has received many awards and distinctions including #1 Hospital in the Sun Regional Health System, Tennessee HealthCare Award, and Studer Group Award.

His leadership style is approachable, transparent, and people-centered. William T. Sugg believes in a strong teamwork culture that promotes respect, trust, commitment, and dedication to goals and values.

