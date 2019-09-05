WEED, Inc. Continues Trademark Portfolio Development

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ), the holding company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases has continued its pursuit of developing and acquiring intellectual property rights, including trademark rights in its various brands.

In addition to acquiring the rights to a United States and European trademark registration for the mark, WEED, Inc. last year (see press release here), WEED has continued to build its portfolio of trademarks through a number of trademark registrations and publications. Below is a list of trademark registrations recently acquired by WEED, Inc.

Trademark Jurisdiction Registration No. International Class(es) PANAMA RED Mexico 1990538 31 WEED RULES! Mexico 1990537 5 WEED United Kingdom 3369090 9, 16, 44 ACAPULCO GOLD United Kingdom 3369099 3, 9, 16, 35, 41, 44 PANAMA RED United Kingdom 3369080 9, 31, 41, 44

In addition to the above, WEED, Inc. has also received publication notices for various marks in the United States and China for a variety of goods and services. These developments are part of a broader multiple-country effort by WEED, Inc. to expand its brands into a variety of goods and services outside those offered as part of its core goods and services, namely, the development of cannabis-derived healthcare products.

About WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia

WEED Australia Ltd.'s corporate strategy is to become a leader in cannabis and hemp research and development. To support this goal WEED Australia Ltd. has assembled a highly qualified team of well-respected Ph.D.'s, scientists, researchers and business experts with the goal of establishing an export industry.

About WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd.

WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. was established to build and expand WEED, Inc.'s global presence. WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. is currently obtaining licenses to grow, cultivate, process, extract, and manufacture cannabis based products for the Israeli domestic and broader international markets.

About Prof. Elka Touitou

Prof. Elka Touitou is currently our Chairperson for the Israeli Scientific Advisory Board along with being the Head of the Innovative Dermal, Transdermal and Transmucosal Delivery Lab at the Institute of Drug Research, The School of Pharmacy, HUJ.

Professor Touitou is an internationally renowned authority in the field of drug delivery and design of new technologies for efficient administration of drugs and development of new products. She has pioneered leading technologies in the field, being the inventor of Ethosomes, currently recognized as one of the most sophisticated and efficient transdermal carriers. Professor Touitou is a Visiting Professor at Universities in Europe and Asia. She has broad experience in collaborating with the pharmaceutical industry serving in their Advisory Boards.

Professor Touitou has served as a Director in the Board of Controlled Release Society (CRS) and is honored as a CRS Fellow, recipient of the Jorge Heller Outstanding Paper Award, the Kaye Award for Innovation and honored as one of leader innovators at the Hebrew University.

Professor Touitou has more than 100 scientific publications that include original research papers, reviews and book chapters. She is a co-editor of the books Enhancement in Drug Delivery (2006) and Novel Cosmetic Delivery Systems (1999). She is also the author of numerous granted international patents.

About Sangre AT, LLC DBA Sangre BioSciences.

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre BioSciences"), WEED, Inc.'s wholly owned US subsidiary, is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre BioSciences, please visit www.SangreBiosciences.com

About WEED Hong Kong Limited:

WEED Hong Kong Limited was established April 23rd, 2019 as an International subsidiarity of WEED Inc USA. A special purpose holding company for development of our Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights and intellectual Property for company and brands of WEED Inc. on a global basis. Glenn E Martin, Director, President, CEO. Nicole Marie Breen, Director and company Treasurer. Ed Lehman, of Lehman, Le and Xu Corporate Services Limited, is appointed the corporate secretary. Registered office: Lehman, Lee and Xu. Suite 3313, Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. (BUDZ) is currently a USA-based fully reporting public company. WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically-integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and strategically placed collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brand.

WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments, therapies and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law for WEED, Inc. and its subsidiaries in foreign locations. For additional information about WEED Inc, please visit: www.WEEDIncUSA.com

