Elevations RTC Releases Findings of Semi-Annual Parent Feedback Surveys

The team at Elevations RTC, is excited to release the findings of the semi-annual discharge surveys that were conducted between January and May of 2019. The results have been compiled from 30 parent survey responses, upon the completion of their child's treatment.

SYRACUSE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / The team at Elevations RTC is excited to release the findings of their 2019 Discharge Survey for parents whose children have completed treatment at Elevations RTC. The survey was conducted between January and May of 2019, with a total of 30 families completing the program.

Parents of Elevations RTC students are sent two surveys throughout their child's time in the program - They are initially sent an 'Incoming Parent Survey' upon the enrollment of their child, and are sent the 'Discharge Survey' following their child's completion of the program. The Discharge Survey is designed to evaluate parents' levels of satisfaction with the program, while providing honest feedback to improve treatment, care and facilities at Elevations RTC.

The team at Elevations strongly believes in the need for parent and student surveys as they use this information to refine their patient care. A representative from Elevations RTC said: "The entire team at Elevations RTC feels that surveys are an important way for us to gain constructive feedback about our program. They help us in our mission to continuously improve our program and the experience of students and their families."

From the Discharge Surveys received in 2019, Elevations RTC found that:

93% of families surveyed agree or strongly agree that they would refer a friend or family to Elevations.

96.7% of families surveyed were satisfied with the quality of therapy their child received.

90% of families surveyed agreed that the therapy provided was effective for growth and change for their family.

100% of families surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that the admissions process was handled professionally and met their needs.

90% of families agreed or strongly agreed that campus facilities were in good repair, clean and adequate.

87% of families agreed or strongly agreed that discharge planning was effective and helped them plan for the next steps.

In addition, parents and students are encouraged to provide feedback about their experience upon leaving treatment. Parents of students at Elevations RTC had the following to say:

"We are grateful to Elevations and our therapist, Anna, for all that they have done for our son and our family."

"Strengths of the program are the therapeutic residential and medical staff, along with solid academic program and a good process for communication amongst these teams, are the DBT framework and positive peer mentoring, and co-educational environment."

"Great supportive teachers! Especially, Jon Kortman, Peggy Dopp and Jen Capellen. We really appreciate their honest feedback and support with our son. Jon was instrumental in providing timely information to our IEP team at home to help our son's transition back to his home school."

About Elevations RTC

Elevations RTC is a co-educational, residential facility that offers a combination of intensive psychiatric treatment and personalized care to help adolescents suffering from mental health problems, emotional disorders, learning disorders, substance use, and more. The team at Elevations RTC believes that residential treatment centers need to not only encourage but facilitate feedback from their patients and their patients' parents in order to make positive changes for the good of those patients staying with them.

Learn more about student and family outcomes at Elevations RTC by visiting https://www.elevationsrtc.com/about/outcomes/ or by calling 855-290-9681.

Additional reading:

Elevations RTC Highlights the Importance of Parent/Student Feedback Throughout Residential Treatment

CONTACT:

Elevations RTC

Phone: 1-855-290-9681

SOURCE: Elevations RTC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558598/Elevations-RTC-Releases-Findings-of-Semi-Annual-Parent-Feedback-Surveys