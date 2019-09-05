

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Artizen Oils has recalled about 6,000 bottles of Wintergreen and Birch 100 percent Pure & Natural Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils due to to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements.



According to the company, the recalled products' bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.



The recall includes all 1- and 2-ounce clear glass bottles of wintergreen and birch essential oils purchased prior to April 15, 2019. The label on each bottle displays Artizen Oils' logo and the name of the product.



The company has asked customers to immediately remove the essential oils from the reach of children and contact Artizen Oils for a free replacement child-resistant cap.



The products were sold Online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through April 2019 for between $10 and $17.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX