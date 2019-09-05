F&M Bank Corp. Participates in 2019 Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / On September 5, 2019, F&M Bank Corp. is participating in the 2019 Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium. The investor presentation includes information regarding the Company's financial results, business strategies and trends is attached through the following link: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/558595/FMBM-Investor-Presentation-8-2019.pdf

F & M Bank Corp. is an independent, locally-owned, financial holding company, offering a full range of financial services, through its subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank's fourteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta Counties, Virginia. The Bank also provides additional services through a loan production office located in Penn Laird, VA and through its subsidiaries, VBS Mortgage and VS Title, both of which are located in Harrisonburg, VA. Additional information may be found by contacting us on the internet at www.fmbankva.com or by calling (540) 896-8941.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory policies, and a variety of other matters. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release

CONTACT:

Neil Hayslett,

EVP/COO

540-896-8941

nhayslett@fmbankva.com

SOURCE: F&M Bank Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558595/FM-Bank-Corp-Participates-in-2019-Raymond-James-Emerging-Bank-Symposium