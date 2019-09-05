WEED, Inc. Is Now DWAC/FAST Eligible

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB: BUDZ), a global Cannabis holding company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases, announced today that The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") has approved its common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, Pacific Stock Transfer Company.

Being approved for DWAC/FAST transfers will enable WEED, Inc.'s shareholders to transfer their shares of WEED common stock electronically after buying or selling on the open market, without the extra expense and delays associated with the processing and transfer of physical stock certificates.

Some companies approved for DWAC/FAST electronic transfers experience higher trading volume in their quoted stock due to the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading. "We are proud we were able to get this approval for our shareholders. We believe having DWAC transfer eligibility will save our shareholders time and money, as well as facilitate more trading in the open market," stated Glenn E. Martin, CEO of WEED, Inc.

About DWAC/FAST

DWAC allows participants to instruct DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical share certificates for transfers of securities registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co., on the transfer agent's books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants' deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. along with its subsidiary, Sangro AT, LLC, is an early stage cannabis holding company, which focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease with a goal of identifying, collecting, and archiving a collection of medicinal cannabis strains. It also focuses on purchasing land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators. WEED, Inc. is based out of Tucson, Arizona and more information can be found on the corporation's website at www.WEEDIncUSA.com.

About Sangre AT, LLC

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech") is WEED, Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary and is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre AgroTech, please visit www.SangreBioSciences.com

No Offer to Sell Securities:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of WEED, Inc.'s securities, here or abroad, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state or country in which offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or country.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process. We may not be able to enter into binding agreements related to the subject matter of this press release on terms favorable to us or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Glenn E. Martin at (520) 818-8582 or glenn@WEEDIncUSA.com

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558599/WEED-Inc-Is-Now-DWACFAST-Eligible