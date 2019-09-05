Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 10, 2019

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York City on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Joining Mr. Jamison will be Mr. Cory Glick, Founder and President of RSP Systems, Capstone's dedicated New York and Connecticut Distribution Partner.

Capstone's presentation will be webcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/cpst/. A link to the webcast, along with the supporting presentation materials, will be available the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

Mr. Jamison and Mr. Glick will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference day. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's team during the conference are encouraged to email info@integra-ir.com.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and has saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

