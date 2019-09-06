

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.8 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 288,026 yen.



That was in line with expectations and down from the 2.7 percent annual increase in June.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 626,488 yen, up 1.1 percent on year.



Individually, spending was up for housing, medical care, transportation, education and recreation. It was down for food, fuel, furniture and clothing.



