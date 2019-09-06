

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday and the yen weakened, with investor sentiment buoyed by the overnight gains on Wall Street on renewed trade optimism and upbeat U.S. payroll data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 106.20 points or 0.50 percent to 21,192.14, after rising to a high of 21,227.57 earlier. Japanese shares hit a one-month high on Thursday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is lower by 2 percent and Sony is declining more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining 0.4 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.2 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is advancing almost 2 percent and Toyota Motor is rising almost 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is higher by almost 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Japan Petroleum and Inpex are declining 0.6 percent each after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Daiwa Securities announced a capital alliance with credit card company Credit Saison under which they will develop a smartphone payment system and other new services. Shares of Daiwa Securities are rising almost 2 percent, while Credit Saison's shares are gaining almost 3 percent.



Shares of Rakuten are losing almost 6 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the e-commerce group will delay the commercial launch of its wireless carrier service by six months due to slow progress in building the network.



Among the other major gainers, Sekisui House is gaining more than 4 percent, while Mitsubishi Chemical, Tokai Carbon and Daikin Industries are all higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Pacific Metals is lower by 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was up 0.8 percent on year in July, coming in at 288,026 yen. That was in line with expectations and down from the 2.7 percent annual increase in June.



Japan will also release July figures for labor cash earnings as well as its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 107 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, reflecting a positive reaction to news that the U.S. and China plan to hold high level trade talks in early October. U.S. and Chinese officials will purportedly hold deputy-level talks later this month in preparation for the meeting in October. A report from payroll processor ADP showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in August also generated buying interest.



The Dow surged up 372.68 points or 1.4 percent to 26,728.15, the Nasdaq spiked 139.95 points or 1.8 percent to 8,116.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 38.22 points or 1.3 percent to 2,976.00.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while the German DAX Index advanced 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



Crude oil futures surrendered their entire early gains and settled flat on Thursday. WTI crude for October ended up $0.04 or about 0.07 percent at $56.30 a barrel.



