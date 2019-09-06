The World's first B2B vape buyer-exhibitor expo matching system is online

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many expo visitors feel lost due to the size of the venue or the number of exhibits that need to be visited. With IECIE VIP Matching Service, the world's first B2B vape buyer-exhibitor matching system in the vape industry, that will not be the case at this year's IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week . The service will define a new era allowing more straightforward online communication platform like never before.

IECIE E-cig Expo, one of the most influential vape expos in the world, officially launched its VIP matching service on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. It's a free website program allowing visitors and exhibitors to conduct a series of online business appointments and to check the exhibiting brands and products with one small click.

Moreover, IECIE VIP Matching Service can achieve precise matching between exhibitors and visitors, creating a smarter, more convenient and more connected online cooperation. 3 large function modules easily help visitors achieve online "exhibition visiting".

1. Overall Exhibitors list -- Get a quick look at exhibiting scales

Visitors can check all the existing exhibitors list, filtered by hall, product type, exhibitor's name or booth position. They can click the exhibitor profile to see details about the company and reserve business appointments or share the profile with a friend. This function can perfectly solve visitors' problem of getting lost when attending the Expo. Knowing what exhibitors they are going to meet could potentially increase the chance of good business deal.

2.Reserve an appointment -- See business partners at the Expo

Visitors can reserve on-site business appointments on the exhibitor profile page, check the appointment time, and communicate with the exhibitors before the Expo, so that the exhibitor will receive the appointment request and send feedback. The appointment time will be synced to My Schedule for easy viewing and management.

3.Schedule Management

The concurrent activity section displays all the information of all the organizers' live events and exhibitors' large events. Visitors can simply click on the query details to learn about the event content time, and sign up / cancel the registration where and whenever they want. The schedule of an appointment with exhibitors will be displayed in the My Schedule, so that visitors can organize their time at the Expo.

IECIE Vape Culture Week will be held between October 30 and November 1 at Shanghai New International Expo Center Hall W4/W5. The exhibition scale includes E-cig general product, Heat-not-Burn Devices, Pods Systems, Disposable Pods. The VIP Matching service registration is now available. Visitors can click: http://aud.iecie.com/hy/dzy_pc/index_en.html?ly=03139133 or to the official IECIE Website: www.iecie.com to claim your free expo ticket and use VIP Matching service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970573/IECIE_VIP_Matching_Service_Banner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970574/Exhibitors_list.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970571/IECIE_Schedule_Management.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970572/IECIE_Appointment.jpg