Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Tradegate
05.09.19
21:59  Uhr
162,40 Euro
+4,40
+2,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,60
162,60
05.09.
161,60
161,80
07:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR162,40+2,78 %
NETEASE INC ADR246,05+1,15 %