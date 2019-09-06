TwentyFour Income Fund - Result of Realisation Election

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.

6 September 2019

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

("TFIF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Result of Realisation Election

Following the Company's announcement on 12 July 2019 in relation to the publication of a circular relating to a realisation opportunity for Shareholders (the "Circular") , the Board announces the result of the Realisation Election. Realisation Elections have been made in respect of 24,349,342 Ordinary Shares.

Realisation Elections are intended to be satisfied in cash at the Redemption Price, which will represent a 2 per cent. discount to NAV per Ordinary Share. The NAV and the Redemption Price will be published post market close on 9 September 2019.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words and phrases used in this announcement shall have the meaning given in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Hugh Jonathan

