06.09.2019 | 08:31
BISICHI MINING - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 5

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 September 2019

Bisichi Mining Plc ("Bisichi" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has today been notified that on 5 September 2019, Mrs Susan Heller, transferred 25,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into the Self Invested Personal Pension of Mr Andrew Robert Heller, a director of the Company, for a consideration of £1.10 per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer, Mr Heller's beneficial holding remains unchanged at 785,012 Ordinary Shares representing 7.35 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMrs Susan Heller and Mr Andrew Heller
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Mrs Susan Heller is the spouse of Mr Andrew Heller (director of the Company)
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBisichi Mining Plc
b)LEI
213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB0001012045
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of Ordinary Shares from Mrs Susan Heller to the SIPP of Mr Andrew Heller



c)


Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£1.10 per share
25,000 Ordinary Shares
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction5/09/2019
f)Place of the transaction
LSE

Contact: Garrett Casey, Company Secretary 020 7415 5030


