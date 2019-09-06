POW Audio Expands Global Reach With UK Distribution Partnership

WESTCOAST GROUP TO DISTRIBUTE POW AUDIO

Partnership launches at IFA Berlin, 6-11 September (Halle 26, Stand 233)

READING, United Kingdom, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POW Audio, the new, innovative audio brand that is reimagining speaker construction to deliver unparalleled sound quality and ultra-portability, has today announced an exciting partnership with the renowned UK distributor Westcoast Group . The agreement involves the distribution of POW Audio's revolutionary POW Mo portable Bluetooth speaker, and this joint venture will strengthen POW Audio's position in the UK market.

POW Audio's Mo to be distributed by Westcoast Group is the first expression in POW's family of expandable Bluetooth speakers. Mo uses POW Audio's patented WaveBloom technology, which expands to create a passive radiator that supports the speaker's high-quality drivers with an air-filled chamber. This added air results in better bass resonance, bigger volume and improved overall sound quality, which cannot be achieved by typical, tightly packed speakers of comparable size that lack this expansive wave chamber. Because Mo is also magnetic, it can be mounted to a fridge, car bodies and more. Mo can also easily be attached to the back of a smartphone (or any other non-magnetic surface) using the included Universal Mount.

Established in 1984, Westcoast Group remains privately held with its distributor arm, Westcoast Limited, distributing a number of the world's leading electronics brands to a broad range of resellers and retailers in the UK and beyond. Since its launch, Westcoast has grown exponentially and now employs more than 1,300 people across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The POW Audio Mo is already a hit with the UK consumer press. Good Homes magazine included POW's debut product in its '7 of the best Bluetooth speakers' 2019 feature, and the pocketable Bluetooth speaker was also featured in Stuff magazine's 'Pop Perfect Speakers' round-up, earning accolades for its ground-breaking, expandable design. The company was also a multi-award winner in the American Business Awards 2019, winning two Stevie Awards; one in the 'Consumer Electronics' category and another in the 'Tech Startup of the Year - Hardware Peripherals' classification.

James Roth, Commercial Director EMEA at POW Audio, said: "We are delighted to partner with Westcoast Group. Our WaveBloom technology - as used to great effect in our debut product, the Mo portable speaker - delivers a remarkably big sound from even modest dimensions. This cutting-edge technology, together with the POW team's experience and enthusiasm, adds up to a game-changing approach to product design in the portable audio sector. In Westcoast, we have a trusted business partner with the knowledge and reach to help POW successfully expand into the UK market and beyond."

Alex Wright, Emerging Markets & Technology at Westcoast Limited, commented: "We are delighted to team with POW Audio. Its inventive take on the portable Bluetooth speaker design is wholly refreshing, and we look forward to helping get its products into the hands of music-loving consumers far and wide."

POW Audio will exhibit at IFA Berlin on 6-11 September (IFA Next Halle 26, Stand 233).

About POW Audio

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, and with a new European subsidiary in the UK, POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange, and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily take premium sound anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com , or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

