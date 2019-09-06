

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.(BKG.L), a builder of homes, neighborhoods and communities, in its trading update for the period May-August, said it sees pre-tax profit of 3.3 billion pounds over the six years to 30 April 2025, with the profit in any one year in the range of 500 million - 700 million pounds, based on the timing of delivery.



Berkeley also said, 'anticipates net cash at the half year to be at a similar level to the full year position of 975 million pounds, subject to the volume of any share buy-backs and investment in new land in the intervening period.'



The Group noted, while there is good underlying demand for new homes, built to meet the local housing need, backed by good availability of mortgages, the wider market remains constrained by high transaction costs and the uncertainty in the macro political and economic environment.



