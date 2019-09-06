Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0DKWY ISIN: GB00B02L3W35 Ticker-Symbol: 42BA 
Frankfurt
06.09.19
08:07 Uhr
43,240 Euro
+0,670
+1,57 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,820
44,650
09:33
43,880
44,450
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC43,240+1,57 %