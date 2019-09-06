

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited or INPP (INPP.L) reported Friday that its first-half IFRS profit before tax climbed to 83.68 million pounds from last year's 65.94 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 5.64 pence, up from 4.70 pence a year ago.



Total income grew to 100.36 million pounds from last year's 80.17 million pounds. Total investment income was 99.61 million pounds, compared to 79.50 million pounds a year earlier.



Further, the company announced that its interim dividend has been increased to 3.59 pence per share from last year's 3.50 pence per share.



The dividend record date is September 20 and payment date is November 7.



Further, the company targets 2019 and 2020 full-year dividends of 7.18 and 7.36 pence per share, respectively.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'While headwinds exist for the new nearer-term investment opportunities in the UK, the Company remains very positive about the long-term quality and strength of the existing portfolio in the UK. While the Company acknowledges possible market and other issues arising from anything other than an orderly Brexit, the Company is not unusually exposed to such risks and does not expect there will be significant impact on the portfolio or its assets' operation as a direct result.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX