

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices rose for a second straight month in August, after stagnation in June, and the annual rate of increase was the highest in four months, survey data from IHS Markit and Lloyds Banking subsidiary Halifax showed on Friday.



The Halifax house price index rose 0.3 percent from July, when they were 0.4 percent higher. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.



On a year-on-year basis, house prices rose 1.8 percent in August after a 1.5 percent in July. The pace of growth was the fastest since April.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, house prices edged up 0.1 percent in the June to August period.



'Although the housing market will undoubtedly be influenced by events in the wider economy, it continues to show a degree of resilience for the time being,' Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said.



