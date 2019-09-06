When built, the 5 MW solar park will supplement two other megawatt scale plants powering the camp. The project is expected to be developed with the support of the Spanish government.Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has opened the tender for a 5 MW solar project it announced for the refugee camp of Azraq in September. MEMR said the tender will be held under the Debt Swap Mechanism on Development the Jordanian government signed with Spain in 2001. "The MEMR invites Spanish and other nationality firms or entities to participate in this tender for the design, supply, construction, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...