Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.7461 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 145000 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 19284 EQS News ID: 869805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)