Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2019 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 197.2313 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 563996 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 19265 EQS News ID: 869767 End of Announcement EQS News Service

