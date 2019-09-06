Walter International Announces Plans To Open New European Branch

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Walter International, the Hong Kong based financial advisory firm, announced in a press conference on Wednesday their plans to open a new physical office in Switzerland, to better connect themselves with their European clients. The plans to expand are set to come into effect in late 2022, with the company still scouting for the right location. A spokesperson for the company explained that the new move will enable Walter International to have an increased focus on their European clients and give them a more accessible office to visit their broker.



The spokesperson went on to say "Here at Walter International we are constantly focused on bringing our clients a more efficient and streamlined service. By investing into new branches in Europe and expanding our physical footprint around the world, we are able to ensure that we can serve our clients in a more effective manner, keeping our business moving forward successfully."



Walter International also stated that they are currently looking at renovating and increasing the size of their Hong Kong branch, to keep in line with the growing client base they serve. "With more people becoming clients of Walter International, we have made the sensible decision to expand our workforce and office space considerably. The reason we are looking at expanding is to ensure that we always keep to our goals of offering our clients a personal service when working with us" Client services overseer James Wright explained.



Founded in Hong Kong in 2009, Walter International is a global investment advisor and financial planning house. Walter International offers a large choice of global trade options, portfolio management services, and financial advice to their globally diverse client base. Through the combination of financial experts, and their extensive knowledge of the financial markets, Walter International ensures that all of their clients remain satisfied. To find out more about how Walter International can assist you visit www.walterinternational.com.

