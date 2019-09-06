Crypto.com Lists Golem (GNT)

Best place to purchase GNT at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Golem's GNT to its App. GNT joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

Golem (GNT) is a peer-to-peer decentralized marketplace for computing power. Golem connects computers in a peer-to-peer network, enabling both application owners and individual users ("requestors") to rent resources of other users' ("providers") machines. Any user ranging from a single PC owner to a large data center can share resources through Golem and get paid in GNT (Golem Network Tokens) by requestors.

With GNT added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to GNT as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Golem

Golem is a global, open source, decentralized supercomputer that anyone can access. It is made up of the combined power of users' machines, from PCs to entire data centers. Golem is capable of computing a wide variety of tasks, from CGI rendering, through machine learning to scientific computing. Golem creates a decentralized sharing economy of computing power and supplies software developers with a flexible, reliable and cheap source of computing power. For more information, visit: www.golem.network

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

