

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday, with hopes of a possible breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade dispute helping underpin investor sentiment.



Traders now await the U.S. jobs report as well as remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the economy and monetary policy later in the day for more clues on the policy outlook.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in July.



Industrial production fell 0.6 percent in July from June, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of decline slowed from the 1.1 percent fall posted in June.



On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 4.2 percent versus June's 4.7 percent decrease.



The benchmark DAX was up 17 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,143 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Thyssenkrupp shares rose about 1 percent after Finland's Kone said it is considering teaming up with a private equity partner to bid for the conglomerate's elevator business.



