INSN is a specialized center for children and adolescents, specializing in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, complex neonatal surgery, neurosurgery, comprehensive burn patient care and bone marrow transplant.

In partnership with the National Institute of Child Health, SGS staff from its Peru headquarters in Callao participated in the blood donation campaign as part of their volunteer program on Thursday June 6.

154 donors from SGS volunteered, each undergoing a screening process, involving a medical evaluation and personal interview to establish donor qualification. Each donation was divided into three components - red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Every donation of 445ml benefited three children at INSN.

Diana Juro from SGS said: "SGS's commitment to adding long-term value to society has enabled staff at Callao to actively participate with contributing to our local community by donating blood to INSN. Plus, by supporting those who need it most, it has helped to strengthen the bond between our employees and strengthen our social purpose at SGS."

