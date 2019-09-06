

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday after Eurostat data showed Euro zone growth halved in the second quarter of this year.



The region's GDP grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter, after a 0.4 percent expansion in the first three months of the year, as Germany's economy shrank and trade as a whole slowed in the quarter.



Earlier in the day, data from Destatis showed that Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in July.



Industrial production fell 0.6 percent in July from June, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of decline slowed from the 1.1 percent fall posted in June.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 3 points at 5,596 after rallying 1.1 percent on Thursday.



Traders now await the U.S. jobs report as well as remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the economy and monetary policy later in the day for more clues on the policy outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX