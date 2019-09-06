

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recovered from an early slide to turn higher on Friday after London-centric developer Berkeley said market conditions in London and the South East have remained robust and consistent despite Brexit uncertainties.



Nonetheless, the upside remained limited ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report and remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the economy and monetary policy due later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.12 percent, at 7,279 after declining 0.6 percent on Thursday.



Berkeley Group Holdings rallied 2 percent after a positive trading update for the first four months of this new financial year. Rival Barratt Developments advanced 1.5 percent.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were moving lower even as oil prices headed for their biggest weekly advance since mid-July.



Engineering business Weir Group jumped 2 percent as it won a 100 million pounds order for Australian magnetite iron ore project.



Ashmore Group advanced 1.6 percent as it delivered strong results for the year on the back of 24 percent AuM growth and continued investment outperformance.



On the data front, U.K. house prices rose for a second straight month in August, after stagnation in June, survey data from IHS Markit and Lloyds Banking subsidiary Halifax showed. The annual rate of increase was the highest in four months.



Britons' one-year ahead inflation expectations rose in August, the latest quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey from the Bank of England and TNS revealed.



Respondents forecast inflation to rise to 3.3 percent over the coming year compared to the previous forecast of 3.1 percent. Inflation is expected to ease to 3 percent in twelve months after one year.



