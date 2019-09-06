The "France Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the strategies of the principal providers such as Orange, Iliad and Altice (SFR Group), and considers the regulatory status of LLU and access to fibre infrastructure.

France has one of the largest broadband subscriber bases in Europe. Growth in recent years has been bolstered by demand for high bandwidth services, which has prompted considerable investment in fibre infrastructure among telcos and regional governments. This has been supported by regulatory measures which have promoted access to Orange's copper and fibre infrastructure for new entrants, as well as a national broadband program which involves an investment of more than 20 billion.

Of this sum, telcos are commercially responsible to building out infrastructure affecting almost 60% of the population, with the balance to be covered by local government initiatives at cost of about 14 billion. Progress in deployment has been rapid, while the take-up rate among consumers has also increased substantially.

DSL still dominates the broadband market in terms of access lines, though the number of DSL lines is falling as customers are migrated to fibre infrastructure. Fibre deployments have grown substantially in recent years, with all of the major ISPs concentrating their investments in the platform with a view to promoting 1Gb/s services. By June 2018 there were almost four million fibre connections, and fibre accounted for half of all superfast broadband connections nationally.

Although the cable footprint only reaches about 40% of the population, the dominant cableco Altice has upgraded its network to compete with DSL and has itself entered the DSL and fibre markets. Altice intends to provide national fibre coverage by 2025.

Key Developments

Government proposes new measures to fill gaps in broadband availability;

Altice increases footprint of its 1Gb/s FttP service;

Broadband subscriber growth remains strong at 4%;

Orange extends reach of vectored DSL;

DSL subscriber base continues to fall;

Success of fibre co-investment deals among operators;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

1.4 Regulatory issues

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Statistics

4.3 Orange

4.4 Iliad (Free)

4.5 SFR Group

4.6 Bouygues Telecom

4.7 Municipal projects

4.8 Fibre network sharing

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

List of Tables

Table 1 Dial-up internet subscribers 2005 2015

Table 2 Dial-up internet traffic 2004 2014

Table 3 Broadband subscribers by platform 2000 2018

Table 4 Superfast broadband connections 2011 2018

Table 5 Proportion of premises covered by superfast broadband networks 2012 2017

Table 6 Superfast broadband connections by platform 2011 2018

Table 7 Broadband penetration by technology 2007 2017

Table 8 Historic Internet users and penetration rate 1995 2009

Table 9 Internet users and penetration rate 2010 2018

Table 10 Internet subscribers 2008 2018

Table 11 Historic Percentage of households with internet access 1997 2009

Table 12 Percentage of households with internet access 2010 2018

Table 13 Forecast broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Table 14 Cable modem subscribers 2000 2018

Table 15 DSL subscribers 2000 2018

Table 16 Orange DSL subscribers 2005 2018

Table 17 Free broadband revenue 2006 2018

Table 18 Free broadband subscribers 2005 2018

Table 19 Free broadband subscriber ARPU 2013 2018

Table 20 SFR broadband subscribers by type 2013 2017

Table 21 SFR broadband homes passed 2009 2017

Table 22 SFR revenue 2005 2017

Table 23 SFR annualised ARPU by broadband service 2013 2017

Table 24 FttP equipped and passed buildings 2008 2018

Table 25 FttP subscribers 2011 2018

Table 26 Orange fibre subscribers 2006 2018

Table 27 Free fibre subscribers 2015 2018

Table 28 Bouygues Telecom broadband subscribers 2010 2018

Table 29 FttP subscriptions 2015 2018

Table 30 Orange satellite broadband subscribers 2008 2017

List of Charts

Chart 1 Broadband subscribers by platform 2000 2018

Chart 2 Internet users and penetration rate 2005 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 Principal FttP and FttC (FttLA) deployments

