Crypto.com Promotes Eric Anziani to Chief Operating Officer

The Goldman Sachs and McKinsey alum rose through the ranks since joining in Feb 2018

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Anziani to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Since joining Crypto.com as SVP, Group Strategy in February 2018, Eric has demonstrated true leadership, an utmost sense of ownership and a clear strategic vision.

His areas of responsibilities now include Strategy, Partnership, Product, Data Engineering & Analytics, Blockchain Integration & Research, and most recently Growth.

In his time with the company, Eric has been instrumental in the conceptualization and implementation of the company's major initiatives, in particular the Crypto.com Chain. He is focused on driving excellence across the organization, promoting a data-driven culture and putting our customers and community at the center of what we do.

As COO, Eric will provide company-wide leadership, management and vision, as he helps guide Crypto.com in the execution of growth-focused strategies. The newly appointed COO commented: "I'm thrilled to work alongside so many exceptionally talented colleagues to bring the vision of cryptocurrency in every wallet to life, as we continue to build and roll-out products that help drive cryptocurrency adoption."

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "Eric leads with true founder mentality and relentless, data-driven execution. He has the rare ability to see the 30,000 feet strategic picture and execute even the most complex projects with mind-blowing attention to detail. As a company, we're very fortunate to have talent of Eric's caliber onboard, allowing us to promote from within as the business goes through rapid growth phase."

