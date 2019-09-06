COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

6 September 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 30 August 2019 1,800 56.44 56.08 56.317778 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 30 August 2019 825 56.2 56.05 56.142727 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 30 August 2019 200 56.21 56.205 56.207500 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 30 August 2019 700 56.43 56.17 56.232857 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 30 August 2019 602 56.42 56.21 56.334585 IEX ("IEXG") 30 August 2019 4,779 56.44 55.98 56.254865 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 30 August 2019 84,815 56.47 55.95 56.231400 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 30 August 2019 2,875 56.43 55.99 56.232087 OTC Markets ("OTC") 30 August 2019 99 56.33 56.33 56.330000 Nasdaq PHX ("PHLX") 30 August 2019 451 56.44 56.05 56.260998 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 30 August 2019 300 56.4 56.33 56.370000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 30 August 2019 554 56.44 56.05 56.292816 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 3 September 2019 630 56.17 55.67 55.738603 BATS 3 September 2019 609 56.41 55.69 56.041658 BSE 3 September 2019 499 56.41 55.69 56.008637 BYX 3 September 2019 1,900 56.2 56 56.078947 CFX 3 September 2019 412 56.18 55.7 55.764951 IEXG 3 September 2019 3,126 56.17 55.61 55.871651 NASDAQ 3 September 2019 100 55.7 55.7 55.700000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 3 September 2019 105,775 56.4 55.61 55.946002 NYSE 3 September 2019 3,492 56.42 55.69 55.951982 OTC 3 September 2019 154 55.78 55.7 55.721818 PSE 3 September 2019 200 55.78 55.7 55.740000 XDEA 3 September 2019 103 55.78 55.77 55.779709 XDEX 4 September 2019 2,341 56.73 56.26 56.350683 BATS 4 September 2019 2,501 56.74 56.3 56.495942 BSE 4 September 2019 209 56.56 56.17 56.361340 BYX 4 September 2019 4,738 56.35 56.25 56.280371 CFX 4 September 2019 2,505 56.45 56.13 56.195928 IEXG 4 September 2019 76,566 56.73 55.94 56.384576 NASDAQ 4 September 2019 16,338 56.73 56.2 56.449729 NYSE 4 September 2019 8,500 56.57 56 56.381647 OTC 4 September 2019 802 56.35 56 56.161596 PSE 4 September 2019 600 56.35 56.25 56.293333 XDEA 4 September 2019 300 56.35 56.3 56.316667 XDEX 5 September 2019 2,381 56.22 55.65 55.869840 BATS 5 September 2019 400 55.95 55.8 55.875000 BSE 5 September 2019 807 55.93 55.76 55.865626 BYX 5 September 2019 1,796 55.92 55.8 55.856036 CFX 5 September 2019 1,096 55.92 55.65 55.834786 IEXG 5 September 2019 94,093 56.37 55.6 55.863602 NASDAQ 5 September 2019 6,323 56.22 55.7 55.854653 NYSE 5 September 2019 18,200 56.25 55.6 55.889712 OTC 5 September 2019 700 56.16 55.75 55.845714 PSE 5 September 2019 204 55.85 55.76 55.761765 XDEA 5 September 2019 400 56.16 55.76 55.907500 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 30 August and 3, 4 and 5 September 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6941/190906_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



