COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

6 September 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
30 August 20191,80056.4456.0856.317778BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
30 August 201982556.256.0556.142727Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
30 August 201920056.2156.20556.207500BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
30 August 201970056.4356.1756.232857CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
30 August 201960256.4256.2156.334585IEX ("IEXG")
30 August 20194,77956.4455.9856.254865NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
30 August 201984,81556.4755.9556.231400New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
30 August 20192,87556.4355.9956.232087OTC Markets ("OTC")
30 August 20199956.3356.3356.330000Nasdaq PHX ("PHLX")
30 August 201945156.4456.0556.260998NYSE Arca ("PSE")
30 August 201930056.456.3356.370000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
30 August 201955456.4456.0556.292816CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
3 September 201963056.1755.6755.738603BATS
3 September 201960956.4155.6956.041658BSE
3 September 201949956.4155.6956.008637BYX
3 September 20191,90056.25656.078947CFX
3 September 201941256.1855.755.764951IEXG
3 September 20193,12656.1755.6155.871651NASDAQ
3 September 201910055.755.755.700000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
3 September 2019105,77556.455.6155.946002NYSE
3 September 20193,49256.4255.6955.951982OTC
3 September 201915455.7855.755.721818PSE
3 September 201920055.7855.755.740000XDEA
3 September 201910355.7855.7755.779709XDEX
4 September 20192,34156.7356.2656.350683BATS
4 September 20192,50156.7456.356.495942BSE
4 September 201920956.5656.1756.361340BYX
4 September 20194,73856.3556.2556.280371CFX
4 September 20192,50556.4556.1356.195928IEXG
4 September 201976,56656.7355.9456.384576NASDAQ
4 September 201916,33856.7356.256.449729NYSE
4 September 20198,50056.575656.381647OTC
4 September 201980256.355656.161596PSE
4 September 201960056.3556.2556.293333XDEA
4 September 201930056.3556.356.316667XDEX
5 September 20192,38156.2255.6555.869840BATS
5 September 201940055.9555.855.875000BSE
5 September 201980755.9355.7655.865626BYX
5 September 20191,79655.9255.855.856036CFX
5 September 20191,09655.9255.6555.834786IEXG
5 September 201994,09356.3755.655.863602NASDAQ
5 September 20196,32356.2255.755.854653NYSE
5 September 201918,20056.2555.655.889712OTC
5 September 201970056.1655.7555.845714PSE
5 September 201920455.8555.7655.761765XDEA
5 September 201940056.1655.7655.907500XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:30 August and 3, 4 and 5 September 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6941/190906_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
