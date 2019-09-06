REDDE PLC - Director Grant of Options

6 September 2019

Redde plc

("Company")

Grant of Awards under the 2016 Performance Share Plan

On 6 September 2019, the Remuneration Committee made awards of nil-paid options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company under the 2016 Performance Share Plan to the following executive directors:

Name of Director No. of Award Shares Structure of Award Exercise Price Martin Ward 279,830 Nominal Cost Option Award 0.1 pence Stephen Oakley 188,121 Nominal Cost Option Award 0.1 pence Mark Chessman 211,073 Nominal Cost Option Award 0.1 pence

The above awards are subject to vesting criteria relating to the achievement of an earnings per share ("EPS") target over a three financial year performance period. These awards will normally become exercisable as nominal cost options subject to continued employment and to the extent the EPS target is achieved over the three financial year performance period.

These awards will vest in full if the Company achieves a basic adjusted EPS of 15.46 pence in the financial year ended 30 June 2022 with a straight-line reduction to NIL if EPS is below 14.25 pence.

Once vested, the awards shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant of the awards. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards but the nominal cost (option price) is due on the exercise of the awards.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde plc b) LEI 21380063LFNLZM7AYT28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each







GB00BLWFOR63 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSP options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) - 279,830 d) Aggregated information N/A

-Aggregated volume

-Price

e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Oakley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde plc b) LEI 21380063LFNLZM7AYT28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each







GB00BLWFOR63 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSP options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) - 188,121 d) Aggregated information N/A

-Aggregated volume

-Price

e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Chessman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde plc b) LEI 21380063LFNLZM7AYT28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each







GB00BLWFOR63 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of PSP options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) - 211,073 d) Aggregated information N/A

-Aggregated volume

-Price e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

