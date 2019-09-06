Anzeige
REDDE PLC - Director Grant of Options

PR Newswire

London, September 6

6 September 2019

Redde plc

("Company")

Grant of Awards under the 2016 Performance Share Plan

On 6 September 2019, the Remuneration Committee made awards of nil-paid options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company under the 2016 Performance Share Plan to the following executive directors:

Name of DirectorNo. of Award Shares Structure of AwardExercise Price
Martin Ward279,830Nominal Cost Option Award0.1 pence
Stephen Oakley188,121Nominal Cost Option Award0.1 pence
Mark Chessman211,073Nominal Cost Option Award0.1 pence

The above awards are subject to vesting criteria relating to the achievement of an earnings per share ("EPS") target over a three financial year performance period. These awards will normally become exercisable as nominal cost options subject to continued employment and to the extent the EPS target is achieved over the three financial year performance period.

These awards will vest in full if the Company achieves a basic adjusted EPS of 15.46 pence in the financial year ended 30 June 2022 with a straight-line reduction to NIL if EPS is below 14.25 pence.

Once vested, the awards shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant of the awards. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards but the nominal cost (option price) is due on the exercise of the awards.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMartin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each



GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of PSP options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
-279,830
d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume
-Price
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameStephen Oakley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each



GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of PSP options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
-188,121
d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume
-Price
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Chessman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each



GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of PSP options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
-211,073
d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume
-Price
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information contact:

Redde plc 01225 321134
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)020 7397 8900
Giles Balleny
Harry Hargreaves

N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)020 7496 3000
Mark Taylor

Square1 Consulting020 7929 5599
David Bick


