06.09.2019 | 13:05
Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date and Time:Tuesday, September 10, 11:15 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. E.T.
Location:Holmes II, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Live webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/"Events"

A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
BrandZone/Speak Life Science
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)