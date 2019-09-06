First Berlin Equity Research Publishes Independent Analysis of Cyxone

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, today announced that the internationally renowned research company First Berlin Equity Research has published an independent analysis report of Cyxone.

The independent analysis covers the first half-year of 2019 and was published on Monday, December 04, 2018, where First Berlin Equity Research reviewed the company's potential with an expected but continued positive outcome. The report in English can be read in its entirety on the company's website.

Contact

Cyxone AB (publ)

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO

Tel: +46(0)723-816-168

Email: kjell.g.stenberg@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

211 22 Malmö, Sweden

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in clinical phase I and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II-program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

