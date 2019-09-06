This Pot Stock Deserves a Serious LookNot all low-priced pot stocks have explosive upside potential, but this one could be a big opportunity.I'm looking at WeedMD Inc (OTCMKTS:WDDMF, CVE:WMD), a cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WeedMD Inc is the parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and recreational markets in Canada.Because WeedMD is not listed on a major U.S. stock exchange, the company doesn't get much attention from mainstream financial media. Still, priced at just $1.13 per share, WDDMF stock could represent a serious opportunity for.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...