WillScot Corporation: WillScot to Participate at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

BALTIMORE, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot") (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Vice President Finance, will attend D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference to be held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL. They will present and host meetings on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The presentation will take place at 11:05 a.m. CDT.



About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com

