Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds Nationally Recognized Hemp Industry Leader, Aaron Pelley, to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD) (the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added Cannabis and Hemp Industry leader Aaron Pelley a member to its Strategic Advisory Board. In this capacity, Mr. Pelley will help with all aspects legal and contract review.

Aaron Pelley has played an active role in Cannabis Law for over a decade. He helped build the foundation for legal protections in medical cannabis law and is a leading advocate for the cannabis business. He has also been invited to speak at Legal Education Seminars and Cannabis Conferences throughout the U.S. and has been repeatedly named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers and a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers.

"Mr. Pelley is a great addition to the team. He understands complex multi-state legal matters, his legal acumen is impressive and his focus points will help the company in specific areas." commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Pelly said: "I look forward to working with GRN Holding Corporation's Strategic Board and offer my experience to support value for the shareholders, especially as it related to counsel of cannabis and hemp business and compliance. GRN Holding Company has built a solid foundation and an experienced team to move forward in the highly regulated cannabis industry."

Mr. Pelley brings more than 12 years of business experience to the Advisory Board, including strong relationship building skills in the cannabis industry. Aaron has been involved in building and advising cannabis and hemp companies in his law firm, Cultiva Law. His firm is the West Coast's premiere full-service cannabis business law firm, spanning California, Oregon, and Washington, offering a multitalented team comprised of well-versed and versatile strategic legal counsel, uniquely talented in all aspects of transactional law, compliance, and litigation.

About Discovery Gold Corporation

Discovery Gold Corporation (OTC Pink:DCGD) is a Nevada registered publicly traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Hawkins

IR@grnholding.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

