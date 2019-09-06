Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Worth $68 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0%

The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements such as the introduction of mobile IORT system, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

The Electron IORT segment to account for the largest share of the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by method, in 2019

Based on method, the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages such as better depth dose distribution, low treatment time, and optimal dose homogeneity as compared to HDR-IORT or kV IORT.

The other cancers segment, by application, is to register the highest CAGR in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market during the forecast period

Based on application, the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. The other cancer application segment includes penile cancer, lung cancer, childhood cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial & cervical cancer, and prostate cancer. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to growing research activities in new application areas of the IORT market.

North America to dominate the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market during the forecast period

The Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market in 2019. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, technological advancements, and high adoption of IORT products owing to the increasing incidence of cancer.

The major players operating in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market are ZEISS Group (Germany), iCAD, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany).

