

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker Edison Furniture Co. recalled 1,226 children's bunk beds over concerns of fall and injury hazards as the bunk beds support boards could potentially break. These include 26 units sold in Canada.



The recall involves Walker Edison's wooden Twin Cottage bunk beds that were sold in various colors such as blue, brown, red and white, in a twin over twin combination. All the models come with a wooden ladder down the side.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to arrange for free replacement bunk beds and free installation.



Walker Edison has received two reports of the bunk beds support boards breaking. However, no injuries have been reported until now.



All these bunk beds, manufactured in Brazil, were imported by Walker Edison Furniture co. and sold online at Overstock.com, Pier1.com, Target.com, WalkerEdison.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from July 2018 through April 2019 for about $650.



