SparingVision, a biotechnology company specializing in the research and development of innovative therapies for treating hereditary retinal degenerative diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, announced today that the company will be part of the leading industry showcase meeting to present a Company update. This includes the latest news in the development of SPVN06, a technology that is gene mutation independent, for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa. This presentation will be held by Dr Myriam Marussig, Chief Operating Officer of SparingVision in front of a panel of Retina's specialists and industry expert and will take place on September 7th from 4.30 to 6 pm, in Palais des Congrès, Paris, Level 3 room 342. SparingVision plans to launch the first clinical trial for its innovative approach in 2020.

EURETINA's congress organized by the European Society of Retina Specialists actively promotes new diagnostic developments, advances in vitreoretinal surgery, the development and application of new drugs and changes in the treatment of macular degeneration. More than 6000 attendees are expected this year.

"We are very proud to be among the 5 start-ups invited to present to leading retina specialists from the world of research of industry our new drug candidate, as we are currently preparing for new fundraising action" concludes Florence Allouche, President of SparingVision.

About SparingVision

SparingVision is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of blinding inherited retinal diseases. SparingVision is developing SPVN06, a gene-independent drug candidate to treat retinitis pigmentosa, the most common inherited retinal degeneration. There is currently no treatment to treat all genetic forms of this rare retinal disease that leads to blindness and affects 40,000 people in France and nearly 2 million worldwide. SparingVision is a spin-off of the Paris Vision Institute. Bpifrance, Foundation Fighting Blindness (US) and Voir Entendre Foundation invested €15.5 million in the company. SparingVision was laureate and Grand Prize of i-Lab 2017, the National Contest for the Creation of Innovative Companies, and is part of the first selection of companies of Hub Heath Tech launched by Bpifrance.

SparingVision recently received an award from the EIC Accelerator program (H2020 SME instrument Phase 2), securing non-dilutive funding of €2.5 million. SparingVision is one of only 4 French companies that have been granted this award.

Florence Allouche, President of SparingVision, has won the Mercures Entrepreneurs Prize and the Women Trajectory's award from HEC Paris and was elected "Woman of the Year 2017" by the financial magazine La Tribune.

www.sparingvision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005215/en/

Contacts:

Florence Allouche

Pharm D. MBA

President SparingVision,

+33 1 43 46 20 60

fag@sparingvision.com

Florence Portejoie,

FP2COM

+ 33 6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr