QuoteMedia to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / QuoteMedia Inc. (OTCQB:QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.
The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.
About QuoteMedia
QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others.
QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com
Call: (407) 645-5295
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.
To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com
SPONSORS
CoreIR
PCG Advisory
Irth Communications
Kei Advisors
ICR
MZ Group
Sophic Capital
Marcum
Crescendo Communications
News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com
SOURCE: QuoteMedia
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558674/QuoteMedia-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-September-16th-17th-in-New-York-City