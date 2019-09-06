Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 766665 ISIN: US7491141047 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
QUOTEMEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUOTEMEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
06.09.2019 | 15:08
(84 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

QuoteMedia to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / QuoteMedia Inc. (OTCQB:QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations

Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com
Call: (407) 645-5295

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

SPONSORS

CoreIR
PCG Advisory
Irth Communications
Kei Advisors
ICR
MZ Group
Sophic Capital
Marcum
Crescendo Communications

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: QuoteMedia



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558674/QuoteMedia-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-September-16th-17th-in-New-York-City


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE