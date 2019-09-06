

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday, extending the rally seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 108 points.



The futures remained positive even though a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of August.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 130,000 jobs in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 158,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in August, unchanged from July and in line with economist estimates.



Despite the weaker than expected jobs data, the markets may continue to benefit from optimism about next month's U.S.-China trade talks.



Later in the day, traders are likely to keep an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.



Following the significant rebound seen on Wednesday, stocks showed another strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday. With the continued advance, the major averages ended the session at their best closing levels in over a month.



The major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Dow surged up 372.68 points or 1.4 percent to 26,728.15, the Nasdaq spiked 139.95 points or 1.8 percent to 8,116.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 38.22 points or 1.3 percent to 2,976.00.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, China's Shanghai Composite Index, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index also rose by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a lackluster performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are nearly unchanged.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.92 to $55.38 a barrel after inching up $0.04 to 56.30 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plunging $34.90 to $1,525.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $1.80 to $1,523.70 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.86 yen versus the 106.94 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1040 compared to yesterday's $1.1035.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX