

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit increased in July, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



Trade deficit rose to EUR 435 million in July from EUR 384 million in the same period last year. In June, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 210 million.



Exports rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in July and imports grew 1.5 percent.



For the January to July period, exports increased 3.2 percent and imports fell 0.2 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 290 million.



Exports to EU countries fell 3.5 percent in July while those to non-EU countries grew by 6.2 percent. Imports from the EU countries increased by 2.2. percent and those from non-EU countries rose by 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX