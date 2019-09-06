Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, announced the launch of its Licensing program including access to its breakthrough IP and expertise.

In its simplest terms, Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing allows spectrum to be divided into multiple, concurrent channels within a single coverage area. For example, in the 2.4GHz ISM band, Spectrum Slicing can deliver Wi-Fi service simultaneously on up to 3 concurrent channels.

With over 3-billion Wi-Fi enabled devices1 added over the last 12-months, and ever more Wi-Fi enabled entertainment and IoT devices emerging in the residential market, the demand for Wi-Fi device airtime is growing at a frantic pace.

As an established innovator in high-density Wi-Fi applications, Edgewater's ground-breaking technology is poised to enable similar leaps in the ever densifying home market by licensing Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing to established chip vendors with massive residential market share.

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO, stated: "With the emergence of applications like CableLabs' Dual Channel Wi-Fi standard and the enormous growth in Wi-Fi enabled devices, demand for Edgewater's Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology has been growing. Licensing our valuable IP and expertise provides a scalable platform for growth and maximizes shareholder returns with a high-margin line of business which adds to our other high growth lines of business in both the OEM and Solutions markets."

The multi-year investments required for silicon-based innovation can be significantly reduced by leveraging Edgewater's breakthrough IP and expertise, which enables silicon manufacturers to implement Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing on their platforms, dramatically reducing time to market for the next phase of residential Wi-Fi innovation - high-density capacity management.

Eric Smith, VP of Product for Edgewater Wireless, added: "Long term licensing partnerships will allow Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing to become the ubiquitous silicon solution for all markets, and accelerate time to market in an environment where the density of clients is currently outpacing legacy single-channel Wi-Fi technology. Moreover, revenue produced from licensing our current technology provides a firm base from which Edgewater will continue to innovate."

Edgewater will be demonstrating the latest Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology at the upcoming WBA Global Congress in Frankfurt from September 30, 2019 to October 3, 2019.

For more information please visit the company's website www.edgewaterwireless.com, or www.aera.io, contact Andrew Skafel, President and CEO, at 613-271-3710 or by email at andrews@edgewaterwireless.com.

