Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence solution for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify gaps in their product and service offerings compared to competitors. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client withstand all the unexpected fluctuation in the market and enhance sales rate by 32%.

Falling demand for automotive products and rising need to embrace new technologies pose major challenges for companies operating in the European automotive industry. In addition, with the entry of new players in the market, European automotive companies are under the pressure to reinvent their business models and keep a constant watch on competitors' strategies. This is where the real benefits of leveraging competitive intelligence solution comes into play.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company based out of Europe. The client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to analyze the competitive landscape in the European automotive industry. In addition, they wanted to understand strategies undertaken by their competitors to withstand unexpected market changes. Furthermore, the client wanted to identify areas where they lacked compared to their competitors.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering competitive benchmarking analysis, our experts helped the client to analyze their direct and indirect competitors. Also, the experts helped the client to understand areas where they lacked compared to their competitors. Our experts also conducted a demand management study, where they analyzed the factors affecting the demand for cars in Europe.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to identify gaps in their product and service offerings. This helped them to differentiate their product offerings by keeping pace with market needs and demands. Furthermore, they were able to enhance their sales rate by 32%.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence analysis helped the client to:

Understand strategies and plans undertaken by their competitors and make changes in their approaches accordingly

Identify market trends and innovations where their competitors' focused on to enhance overall business growth

Infiniti's competitive intelligence analysis offered predictive insights on:

Monitoring their competitors' initiatives in employing new technologies and processes

Understanding the competitive landscape in the European automotive industry

